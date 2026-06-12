'Dhurandhar 2' posts 5cr views opening weekend, biggest digital debut

'Dhurandhar 2' totals 7cr, tops 'RRR'

With its Netflix release (as Dhurandhar: Raw And Undekha), total views have soared to 70 million, easily beating the previous record set by RRR.

The movie was already a box office hit earlier this year, earning over ₹1,850 crore worldwide.

Featuring stars like Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, Dhurandhar 2 is proof that Indian cinema is having a major global moment right now.