'Dhurandhar 2' posts 5cr views opening weekend, biggest digital debut
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 just made OTT history after dropping on JioHotstar on June 5; it pulled in a record-breaking 50 million views in its first weekend.
That's the biggest digital debut ever for an Indian film, making it a must-watch for fans and newcomers alike.
'Dhurandhar 2' totals 7cr, tops 'RRR'
With its Netflix release (as Dhurandhar: Raw And Undekha), total views have soared to 70 million, easily beating the previous record set by RRR.
The movie was already a box office hit earlier this year, earning over ₹1,850 crore worldwide.
Featuring stars like Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, Dhurandhar 2 is proof that Indian cinema is having a major global moment right now.