Rakesh Bedi requests fans not to share 'Dhurandhar 2' spoilers

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who plays the scheming politician Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has requested fans not to spoil the film for others by sharing scenes on social media. In a video posted on his Instagram account , he said, "I am proud to be a part of Dhurandhar." "I must say that Dhurandhar has not only broken or shattered but devastated all kinds of records at the box office."

Spoiler alert Bedi's video message for fans Bedi added, "But I have one request to make. Please don't shoot the scenes from the film while you are seeing it and post on social media." He further said, "Because they are spoilers! And don't shoot spoilers, especially the last scene of the film, the climax and put it on social media. Because that is not right."

Director's request Director Aditya Dhar also requested fans earlier Earlier, director Aditya Dhar had also requested audiences not to share spoilers and ruin the experience for others. He wrote on X, "That's how films should be experienced [in theaters]." "Not on someone's phone in a blurry image. Hence, here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request... PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS!" "Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt. You made Dhurandhar what it is."

Advertisement