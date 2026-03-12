'Dhurandhar 2': Ranveer Singh's 'Aari Aari' is out now
Ranveer Singh is back in action with Aari Aari, the first song from Dhurandhar: The Revenge (also referred to as Dhurandhar 2).
This high-energy track, released Thursday, March 12, 2026, reimagines the 2007 Bombay Rockers hit and has quickly become a fan favorite, adding to the buzz around the movie.
Release date of 'Dhurandhar 2'
The new Aari Aari blends Punjabi and English vibes, just like the original, but is recreated/remixed for the film and directed by Aditya Dhar.
Dhurandhar 2 brings together stars like Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan.
The film hits theaters March 19, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, so mark your calendars if you're into big action and catchy music.