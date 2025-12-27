Next Article
'Dhurandhar 2' set for Eid box office face-off with 'Toxic'
Dhurandhar 2, the sequel to the hit film Dhurandhar, drops March 19, 2026—right on Eid.
That means it'll go head-to-head at the box office with Yash's Toxic and Adivi Sesh's Dacoit.
Despite the tough competition, Naveen Kaushik (who played Donga in the original) says he's feeling good about its chances.
Bigger action, tighter security, and a pan-India release
This time around, expect more intense action scenes and a deeper storyline—at least that's what other actors who are in the movie and are in the second part are saying.
The script is being kept super secret, shared only with those who really need to see it.
Dhurandhar 2 will hit theaters in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam for fans all across India (and beyond).