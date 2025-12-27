'Dhurandhar 2' set for Eid box office face-off with 'Toxic'

Bigger action, tighter security, and a pan-India release

This time around, expect more intense action scenes and a deeper storyline—at least that's what other actors who are in the movie and are in the second part are saying.

The script is being kept super secret, shared only with those who really need to see it.

Dhurandhar 2 will hit theaters in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam for fans all across India (and beyond).