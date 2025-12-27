Emraan Hashmi-Yami Gautam's 'Haq' to hit Netflix on January 2
What's the story
The critically acclaimed Bollywood courtroom drama, Haq, is set to make its OTT debut on Netflix. The film, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, will start streaming from January 2. Directed by Suparn Verma, Haq has been lauded by critics for its narrative but failed to perform well at the box office.
Film's theme
'Haq' explores women's rights and justice
Haq is a courtroom drama that revolves around a woman's fight for justice, challenging age-old perceptions of marriage, law, and rights. The film is inspired by one of India's most important legal landmarks: the Supreme Court verdict in Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum. The story follows Shazia Bano, whose life spirals out of control when her husband marries another woman. She refuses to accept her fate quietly and approaches the court for help.
Cast and crew
'Haq' features a strong supporting cast and production team
Apart from Hashmi and Gautam, Haq also stars Sheeba Chaddha in a pivotal role. The film is produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja under the banners of Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films, and Baweja Studios. Despite its poor box office performance, the film has been praised for its nuanced take on sensitive social issues and character-driven storytelling.