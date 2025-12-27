Emraan Hashmi-Yami Gautam's 'Haq' to hit Netflix on January 2

Film's theme

'Haq' explores women's rights and justice

Haq is a courtroom drama that revolves around a woman's fight for justice, challenging age-old perceptions of marriage, law, and rights. The film is inspired by one of India's most important legal landmarks: the Supreme Court verdict in Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum. The story follows Shazia Bano, whose life spirals out of control when her husband marries another woman. She refuses to accept her fate quietly and approaches the court for help.