'Dhurandhar 2' smashes records, crosses ₹500cr mark worldwide

The latest Bollywood spy thriller, Dhurandhar 2, has crossed the ₹500cr mark globally within just three days of its release. The film, which stars Ranveer Singh and is directed by Aditya Dhar , raked in ₹113cr domestically on Saturday, per Sacnilk. This takes its total domestic collection to an impressive ₹339.27cr after three days of release.

Box office dominance 'Dhurandhar 2' beats 'War,' 'Tiger 3' worldwide collections The film is now eyeing a record-breaking opening weekend, with industry insiders predicting it could even cross ₹130cr net in a single day. The film has now earned $16 million internationally, bringing its global gross to a staggering ₹545cr, per Hindustan Times. The film has already beaten several recent hits, including War (₹475cr) and Tiger 3 (₹464cr).

Record-breaking performance Film surpasses 'Dunki's total collection in just 2 days On Saturday, Dhurandhar 2 also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's last release, Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani film had earned ₹470cr worldwide upon its 2023 release. The film's success is even more impressive considering it has achieved these staggering numbers without a release in the Middle East, one of the most lucrative overseas circuits for Indian films. The film has been doing incredibly well in North America and Canada circuits, crossing the coveted $10 million mark.

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