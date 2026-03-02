'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' trailer is not coming tomorrow
What's the story
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has quashed rumors about the upcoming trailer of the much-anticipated film Dhurandhar: The Revenge being released on Tuesday, March 3. Speculations were rife that the trailer of this spy action thriller would be launched on Holi. However, Adarsh has clarified that these claims are not true.
Official clarification
'Let's set the record straight'
Adarsh took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify the situation. "'DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE' TRAILER TOMORROW? NOT TRUE..." He wrote, "A section of the media has been circulating reports that the trailer of the eagerly awaited #DhurandharTheRevenge will be unveiled tomorrow -Tuesday, 3 March 2026." "Let's set the record straight-the makers have never issued any official announcement stating that the trailer will drop tomorrow." "I spoke to #JioStudios, who clarified that an official announcement will be made when they are ready..."
Film details
About 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, written, co-produced, and directed by Aditya Dhar, is a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar. It is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. The film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, among others. It will release on March 19.