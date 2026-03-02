'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' trailer is not coming tomorrow

Official clarification

'Let's set the record straight'

Adarsh took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify the situation. "'DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE' TRAILER TOMORROW? NOT TRUE..." He wrote, "A section of the media has been circulating reports that the trailer of the eagerly awaited #DhurandharTheRevenge will be unveiled tomorrow -Tuesday, 3 March 2026." "Let's set the record straight-the makers have never issued any official announcement stating that the trailer will drop tomorrow." "I spoke to #JioStudios, who clarified that an official announcement will be made when they are ready..."