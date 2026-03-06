Confirmed! Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar 2' trailer to release tomorrow

Ranveer Singh has finally announced the trailer launch date of his upcoming action thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Taking to social media, the actor shared a new poster from the film while revealing that the trailer will be unveiled at 11:01am on March 7, Saturday. The poster also features an intriguing caption that reads, "Brace Yourself." The spy thriller will release on March 19.

Film details 'Dhurandhar' sequel's buzz is on the rise The film is a sequel to Dhurandhar (2025), which was a massive box-office hit and became a worldwide sensation. With the first part receiving a blockbuster response, expectations from the second part have increased over the last few months. Moreover, the movie's theatrical prospects have greatly improved after Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, initially scheduled for March 19, was postponed to June 4.

Production details Meet the team behind 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Dhurandhar: The Revenge is directed, written, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. The film is produced under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It features an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Gaurav Gera, among others. Both parts of the franchise were reportedly shot simultaneously to maintain narrative continuity between the two films.

