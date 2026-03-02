'Dhurandhar 2' vs 'Toxic': Ticket sales comparison Entertainment Mar 02, 2026

Bollywood's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is outpacing Kannada film Toxic in pre-release ticket sales across the US.

As of March 2, Dhurandhar 2 has pulled in $33,723 from nearly 2,000 tickets at over 150 locations—a huge jump of 159% in just one day.

In comparison, Toxic managed only $3,665 from under 200 tickets across fewer venues.