'Dhurandhar 2' vs 'Toxic': Ticket sales comparison
Bollywood's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is outpacing Kannada film Toxic in pre-release ticket sales across the US.
As of March 2, Dhurandhar 2 has pulled in $33,723 from nearly 2,000 tickets at over 150 locations—a huge jump of 159% in just one day.
In comparison, Toxic managed only $3,665 from under 200 tickets across fewer venues.
Dhurandhar 2 is selling 10 times more tickets
Dhurandhar 2 leads by a striking 293% in sales and is selling about 10 times more tickets than Toxic.
It also boasts more shows lined up (209 vs. Toxic's 122), giving fans plenty of chances to catch it before release day on March 19.
Meanwhile, here's more about the 2 films
Dhurandhar 2 is a spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, starring Ranveer Singh as Hamza alongside Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan.
Toxic brings a period gangster drama vibe with Yash, Nayanthara, and Kiara Advani leading the cast.
Both films hit theaters March19—so whether you're into high-stakes espionage or gritty crime sagas, you've got options!