'Dhurandhar 2': Netizens react to Wikipedia describing movie as 'propaganda'

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar 's latest film, Dhurandhar 2 , is breaking records at the box office. However, amid its success, there has been a section of the viewers who have accused it of being propaganda. Now, Wikipedia has described the movie as a "propaganda" film. This characterization has sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens.

Online reactions Internet users had mixed reactions One user expressed disbelief at the description, saying, "I had a mini stroke reading that word on the Wikipedia. Told myself to not worry, they'll call it total propaganda anyway." Another said, "Of course it is.. what to feel surprised about it." While a third quipped, "What's the issue here? It's labeled correctly."

Film overview About 'Dhurandhar 2' The film, a sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar, features R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal and Arjun Rampal as an ISI Major. The story revolves around revenge and is packed with action sequences. Despite its four-hour runtime, the film has earned over ₹844 crore worldwide since its release on March 19, 2026, as per Sacnilk﻿.

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