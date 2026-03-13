'Dhurandhar' achieves THIS rare post-COVID milestone
What's the story
The first part of Dhurandhar is set to complete a 100-day run in theaters, a rare feat for films released after COVID-19, reported Bollywood Hungama. Released on December 5, 2025, the film is still running in several cinemas across India. To capitalize on this excitement ahead of its sequel's release, Jio Studios has planned paid previews for Dhurandhar: The Revenge on Wednesday (March 18) from 5:00pm onwards. The film is set to release worldwide on March 19.
Unusual success
'Dhurandhar' to be screened in over 1,000 theaters globally
Despite being released on Netflix over a month ago, Dhurandhar's first part has continued to attract audiences in certain theaters. This unusual success has led to the film being re-released in several theaters where it had previously ended its run. The re-release is also happening worldwide, with the film currently running on over 1,000 screens globally and more than 1,250 shows scheduled.
Record-breaking run
'Dhurandhar' to continue running till March 18
The first part of Dhurandhar will continue its theatrical run until the afternoon of March 18, about a day before the release of its sequel. This unprecedented move marks the first time in history that a film's first part has continued to run in cinemas until its sequel's release. The movie's remarkable success and record-breaking run have set high expectations for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The sequel, directed by Aditya Dhar, will star Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, and more.