'Dhurandhar' achieves THIS rare post-COVID milestone

Despite being released on Netflix over a month ago, Dhurandhar's first part has continued to attract audiences in certain theaters. This unusual success has led to the film being re-released in several theaters where it had previously ended its run. The re-release is also happening worldwide, with the film currently running on over 1,000 screens globally and more than 1,250 shows scheduled.

Record-breaking run

'Dhurandhar' to continue running till March 18

The first part of Dhurandhar will continue its theatrical run until the afternoon of March 18, about a day before the release of its sequel. This unprecedented move marks the first time in history that a film's first part has continued to run in cinemas until its sequel's release. The movie's remarkable success and record-breaking run have set high expectations for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The sequel, directed by Aditya Dhar, will star Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, and more.