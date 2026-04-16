'Dhurandhar' actor Pandor calls marriage beautiful, values compatibility over pressure
Entertainment
Dhurandhar actor Danish Pandor recently shared his take on marriage, calling it a "It's a beautiful institution." but saying you should only marry when it feels right for you, not because of social pressure.
He sees marriage more as social recognition than a must-have, and believes real connection comes from emotional compatibility.
Pandor backs personal timelines, psychologists agree
Pandor summed it up simply: "If that person is happy with you, and you are happy with that person, life works quite smoothly."
Experts agree: psychologists say it's all about setting your own timeline for big decisions like marriage and focusing on emotional maturity and mutual growth, rather than just following what society expects.