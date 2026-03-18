'Dhurandhar' actor Rakesh Bedi praises Ranveer's dedication: 'He's AD now'

Bedi has been a fan of Ranveer since his debut

Bedi has admired Ranveer since his debut days and really respects his bold role choices in films like Dil Dhadakne Do.

He shared that in acting, it is the 'energy' which is the main ingredient, as that helps you to function with full power.

This was their first time working together, and Bedi said he has been a fan of Ranveer since the actor entered the industry; the respect between them was clear on set.