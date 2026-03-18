'Dhurandhar' actor Rakesh Bedi praises Ranveer's dedication: 'He's AD now'
Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi couldn't help but praise Ranveer Singh's dedication while filming Dhurandhar.
Even after his own scenes wrapped, Ranveer would stick around, helping manage the crowd like a true team player.
As Bedi put it, "He has become an assistant director."
Box office success and star cast of 'Dhurandhar'
Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and released months earlier, features a star cast including Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal.
The film was a box office hit, earning ₹1,167 crore worldwide and ranking as India's sixth-highest grosser ever.
Bedi played politician Jameel Jamali.
Bedi has been a fan of Ranveer since his debut
Bedi has admired Ranveer since his debut days and really respects his bold role choices in films like Dil Dhadakne Do.
He shared that in acting, it is the 'energy' which is the main ingredient, as that helps you to function with full power.
This was their first time working together, and Bedi said he has been a fan of Ranveer since the actor entered the industry; the respect between them was clear on set.