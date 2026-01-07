'Dhurandhar' actor stands by film's violence, says it's part of the story
Naveen Kaushik, who plays Donga in Dhurandhar, spoke up about the movie's graphic violence, saying it's "a character in itself."
He pointed out that people don't seem to mind Tarantino's bloody films but are quick to criticize Dhurandhar.
The action thriller stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, widely speculated to be an Indian spy, and hit theaters on December 5, 2025.
Why all the controversy?
Since its release, Dhurandhar has been in the spotlight for its violent scenes and anti-Pakistan themes. The film was banned in some Gulf countries.
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee even compared its trailer to ISIS videos and called for a Censor Board review.
Despite this storm, the movie has made a massive ₹1,220 crore worldwide.
Legal drama and online backlash
Before release, Major Mohit Sharma's family sued the filmmakers over using his Kashmir undercover story without permission.
Critics faced harsh reactions too—Anupama Chopra got rape threats after her review, and Hrithik Roshan was trolled for disagreeing with the film's politics.