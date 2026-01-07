'Dhurandhar' actor stands by film's violence, says it's part of the story Entertainment Jan 07, 2026

Naveen Kaushik, who plays Donga in Dhurandhar, spoke up about the movie's graphic violence, saying it's "a character in itself."

He pointed out that people don't seem to mind Tarantino's bloody films but are quick to criticize Dhurandhar.

The action thriller stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, widely speculated to be an Indian spy, and hit theaters on December 5, 2025.