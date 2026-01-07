Gwyneth Paltrow says she was dropped from a movie after her Chris Martin split
Gwyneth Paltrow just shared on the Good Hang podcast that she lost a film role right after her 2014 breakup with Coldplay's Chris Martin.
The distributor thought it might be "too hot to touch."
As she put it, "I was getting a divorce and then I got fired off. So it was so awesome."
What went down with the divorce?
Paltrow and Martin announced their split in 2014 after almost 11 years together, finalizing things in 2016.
They've been co-parenting their kids, Apple (21) and Moses (19), ever since.
Their term "conscious uncoupling" became internet-famous—though some people found it a bit much.
Still making moves
Even with that setback, Paltrow's career is going strong.
She recently starred in Marty Supreme, where Timothee Chalamet plays ping-pong legend Marty Reisman and Paltrow takes on the role of a washed-up former star.