Gwyneth Paltrow says she was dropped from a movie after her Chris Martin split Entertainment Jan 07, 2026

Gwyneth Paltrow just shared on the Good Hang podcast that she lost a film role right after her 2014 breakup with Coldplay's Chris Martin.

The distributor thought it might be "too hot to touch."

As she put it, "I was getting a divorce and then I got fired off. So it was so awesome."