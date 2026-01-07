'Mastiii 4' hit with copyright lawsuit over viral Instagram skit
Radio jockey and content creator Ashish Sharma has taken the makers of Mastiii 4 to court, claiming the film copies his viral Instagram skit, Shaq Karne Ka Nateeja.
The Delhi High Court has now sent a notice to the producers after Sharma pointed out that a key scene in the movie closely mirrors his original content—which has racked up over 11 million views since January 2024.
What's happening in court?
Sharma says Mastiii 4 lifts his storyline, character moments, and even the comic punchline, which he feels violates his creative rights.
The film already hit theaters in November and is set for an OTT release on January 16.
Sharma wants a permanent stop on further releases plus damages for the alleged copy.
The next hearing is set for January 13—so this story isn't over yet.