'Dhurandhar': Arjun Rampal's villain look revealed in teaser
Arjun Rampal is stepping into a striking villain role for Dhurandhar, bringing his signature intensity and some cool details—think metal accents and a golden tooth.
The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna. It's slated to hit theaters on December 5, 2025.
Teaser will be out on September 1
Ranveer Singh has promised "a cinematic experience like never before," with the first look mixing mystery and action in just under three minutes.
The soundtrack features Shashwat's music with vocals from Jasmine Sandlas and Hanumankind, adding a raw edge to the film's vibe.