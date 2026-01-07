'Dhurandhar' beats 'Pushpa 2' Hindi version; nears 'RRR's record Entertainment Jan 07, 2026

Dhurandhar is a high-octane spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, starring Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Hamza and Akshaye Khanna.

Inspired by real-life events like the IC-814 hijacking and Mumbai attacks, it blends fact with fiction in a gripping story that also features Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal.

The film is the first part of a two-part series, with the sequel expected in March 2026.