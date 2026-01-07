'Dhurandhar' beats 'Pushpa 2' Hindi version; nears 'RRR's record
Dhurandhar is a high-octane spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, starring Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Hamza and Akshaye Khanna.
Inspired by real-life events like the IC-814 hijacking and Mumbai attacks, it blends fact with fiction in a gripping story that also features Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal.
The film is the first part of a two-part series, with the sequel expected in March 2026.
In numbers:
Dhurandhar has broken records post-pandemic—earning ₹781.75cr nett (₹938cr gross) in India and surpassing Pushpa 2's Hindi version.
Globally, it's pulled in ₹1,222cr (including ₹282cr overseas), coming within touching distance of RRR's all-time mark of ₹1,230cr for Indian films worldwide.
It sold over 3.25 crore tickets and made $20 million just from US/Canada—beating both RRR and Jawan there.
Should you watch it?
If you're into action-packed thrillers rooted in real events with a star-studded cast, Dhurandhar is definitely worth your time.
Its box office run speaks for itself—and with another chapter on the way this year, now's a great time to catch up.