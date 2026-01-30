'Dhurandhar' becomes 1st Hindi film to cross ₹1,000cr

"Dhurandhar" has pulled in ₹1,301 crore worldwide—₹1,002 crore from India (₹835 crore nett) and another ₹299 crore overseas. It kicked off strong and hit ₹207 crore nett within its first week. By day 33, it had already overtaken "Pushpa 2" as the highest-grossing Hindi film.

What's next?

Riding on this massive success, a sequel titled "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" is set for release on March 19.

If you're into fast-paced spy stories or just want to see what all the buzz is about, this might be your next movie night pick!