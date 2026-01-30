'Dhurandhar' becomes 1st Hindi film to cross ₹1,000cr
Ranveer Singh stars in "Dhurandhar," a spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, which just became the first Hindi movie ever to earn over ₹1,000 crore in India.
Released on December 5 and now streaming on Netflix, the film's blend of high-stakes espionage and slick action has clearly struck a chord with audiences.
In numbers:
"Dhurandhar" has pulled in ₹1,301 crore worldwide—₹1,002 crore from India (₹835 crore nett) and another ₹299 crore overseas.
It kicked off strong and hit ₹207 crore nett within its first week.
By day 33, it had already overtaken "Pushpa 2" as the highest-grossing Hindi film.
What's next?
Riding on this massive success, a sequel titled "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" is set for release on March 19.
If you're into fast-paced spy stories or just want to see what all the buzz is about, this might be your next movie night pick!