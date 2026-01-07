'Dhurandhar' becomes highest-grossing Hindi film; beats 'Pushpa 2'
Dhurandhar, a spy-action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, has just become the top-grossing Hindi film ever.
Released on December 5, 2025, it features a star-studded cast including Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun.
The story's blend of action and suspense clearly struck a chord with audiences.
In numbers:
By Day 34 (January 7), Dhurandhar pulled in ₹782.14 crore in India—surpassing Pushpa 2's record.
Globally, it's hit ₹1,247 crore and is closing in on RRR for the fourth spot among all Indian films.
Overseas earnings are impressive too: $31.5 million (₹282 crore), with US-Canada alone bringing in $20 million—outperforming big names like RRR and Jawan.
What's next?
If you loved the first film or just enjoy big-budget action thrillers with an all-star cast, mark your calendar: Dhurandhar Part 2 drops March 19, 2026.