'Dhurandhar' becomes highest-grossing Hindi film; beats 'Pushpa 2'

In numbers:

By Day 34 (January 7), Dhurandhar pulled in ₹782.14 crore in India—surpassing Pushpa 2's record.

Globally, it's hit ₹1,247 crore and is closing in on RRR for the fourth spot among all Indian films.

Overseas earnings are impressive too: $31.5 million (₹282 crore), with US-Canada alone bringing in $20 million—outperforming big names like RRR and Jawan.