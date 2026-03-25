Why did the casting of 'Dhurandhar' take 2 years?

The recently released film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been a hot topic of discussion, especially for its meticulous casting. In an interview with Hindustan Times, casting director Mukesh Chhabra revealed that the entire process took two years to complete! The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Casting challenge 'It took 8 of my assistants...' Chhabra said, "In two parts, there are more than 300 people, and casting every role was difficult." "It took two years of my life, and eight of my assistants worked day and night on the film, creating every look and finding every actor fit for each role. But it was so fun." The film was originally planned as a standalone project, but was divided into two parts due to its length.

Teamwork 'Dhar's vision made my job easy' Chhabra also praised Dhar for his clear vision during the casting process. He said, "Aditya and I have been friends, so we can fight a bit. We can reach that common ground." "There were lots of discussions where I heard him, he heard me, and we fought. But his brief was very clear, and that helped." "Of course, half my work was done with Aditya's brief because it was so well-detailed."

Advertisement

Casting strategy On what makes 'Dhurandhar' special Chhabra, who has been in the industry for two decades, said what sets Dhurandhar apart from other Bollywood films is the freedom given to him by the makers. He said, "Here it was just him (Dhar) and me." "When too many people are involved in casting, then it all goes wrong. In such cases, so many people give so much gyan."

Advertisement