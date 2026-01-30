'Dhurandhar' censorship sparks fan backlash on Netflix
Ranveer Singh's action film Dhurandhar just dropped on Netflix, but fans are upset—despite its A (adults only) rating, a bunch of dialogues are muted or censored.
The edits have triggered a wave of frustration online, with people wondering why an adult-rated movie is still being toned down.
Why are fans so annoyed?
Viewers took to social media to vent, with one saying, "You certify the film as A but you have muted/censored words! Like are we bunch of 5y/o or what?..."
Many pointed out that, according to fans, other adult films like Animal and Kabir Singh streamed uncut on OTT platforms.
What's behind the censorship—and what else happened?
The streaming cuts have drawn criticism; separately, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed filmmakers to mute specific words in a revised theatrical print—insiders said "Baloch" was among the removed terms.
On top of this, Dhurandhar was banned in six Gulf countries for its anti-Pakistan storyline.
Despite all the drama, a sequel is already set for release this March.