'Dhurandhar' co-actor Gursewak Singh reveals on-set accident involving Ranveer

Gursewak explained they were filming a high-energy scene involving a prop bomb and some quick moves near a tractor. Because he took a couple of extra seconds to set the bomb, both actors accidentally collided, "like something would hit at 70 speed," he said.

How did Ranveer react?

Ranveer's gun hit Gursewak's stomach (causing swelling), while Gursewak's gun clipped Ranveer's elbow.

The crew rushed to help, and a doctor checked out Gursewak for stomach pain.

Director Aditya Dhar chalked it up as just part of shooting action scenes. Despite being shaken, Ranveer made sure Gursewak was okay and told him not to feel bad about it.