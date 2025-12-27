'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹1,000cr mark; becomes Ranveer's highest-grossing film

The film pulled in ₹1,006.7 crore globally by day 21, with ₹633.5 crore coming from India alone. It started strong at ₹28 crore on opening day and kept up the pace—scoring nearly the same amount even three weeks later. On its 22nd day (December 26), it added another ₹15 crore for the full day.

Should you watch it?

Even with an adults-only rating (A), Dhurandhar is still packing theaters thanks to great word-of-mouth and lots of repeat viewers.

Its third-week daily earnings approached its opening day collection—a rare feat for any movie!

If you're into action-packed thrillers or want to see what all the hype is about before the sequel drops in March 2026, this one might be worth your ticket.