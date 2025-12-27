'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹1,000cr mark; becomes Ranveer's highest-grossing film
Dhurandhar, a spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan, has just hit the massive ₹1,000 crore milestone worldwide.
Released on December 5, it's now Ranveer's biggest hit ever and only the ninth Indian film to join this exclusive club.
In numbers:
The film pulled in ₹1,006.7 crore globally by day 21, with ₹633.5 crore coming from India alone.
It started strong at ₹28 crore on opening day and kept up the pace—scoring nearly the same amount even three weeks later.
On its 22nd day (December 26), it added another ₹15 crore for the full day.
Should you watch it?
Even with an adults-only rating (A), Dhurandhar is still packing theaters thanks to great word-of-mouth and lots of repeat viewers.
Its third-week daily earnings approached its opening day collection—a rare feat for any movie!
If you're into action-packed thrillers or want to see what all the hype is about before the sequel drops in March 2026, this one might be worth your ticket.