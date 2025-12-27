'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹1,000cr mark globally; here's day-wise collection

In numbers:

Dhurandhar kicked off with a strong ₹28 crore opening day. Collections climbed over 22% in week two (₹253.25 crore), with standout days like Day 9 (₹53 crore) and Day 10 (₹58 crore).

Week three saw a dip of over 31% to around ₹173 crore. On Day 21, boosted by the Christmas holiday, the film saw a spike, earning between ₹26-28.6 crore depending on the source.

On Day 22, earnings dropped to about ₹15 crore—a fall of more than 42%.