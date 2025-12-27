'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹1,000cr mark globally; here's day-wise collection
Dhurandhar, an action-packed spy thriller from director Aditya Dhar, just joined the ₹1,000 crore club worldwide.
The film follows an Indian spy as he goes undercover in a Baloch gang in Pakistan's Lyari.
With a star-studded cast—Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun—it's become 2025's highest-grossing Hindi movie since its December 5 release (A rating; ₹225 crore budget).
In numbers:
Dhurandhar kicked off with a strong ₹28 crore opening day. Collections climbed over 22% in week two (₹253.25 crore), with standout days like Day 9 (₹53 crore) and Day 10 (₹58 crore).
Week three saw a dip of over 31% to around ₹173 crore. On Day 21, boosted by the Christmas holiday, the film saw a spike, earning between ₹26-28.6 crore depending on the source.
On Day 22, earnings dropped to about ₹15 crore—a fall of more than 42%.
Should you watch it?
If you're into high-stakes action and undercover missions with big Bollywood names, Dhurandhar is worth checking out—especially given its massive box office run and buzz among moviegoers this year.