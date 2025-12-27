Next Article
Mumbai lights up for Salman Khan's 60th birthday
Entertainment
Mumbai went all out for Salman Khan's 60th birthday, lighting up the Bandra-Worli Sea Link with a giant birthday message for Salman.
The tribute lit up social media too, with videos and photos spreading fast and showing just how much love the city has for its superstar.
Why this tribute matters
The celebration wasn't just about movies—it showed how deeply connected people feel to Salman, both as an actor and as "Bhai."
Honoring him on such an iconic landmark was a reminder of his lasting impact on pop culture and the hearts of millions across generations.