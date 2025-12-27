'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹1,000cr mark in just 22 days

Dhurandhar has pulled in a massive ₹1,003-1,020 crore worldwide in just 22 days—making it the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 so far and one of the biggest Hindi films ever. It earned about ₹648.5-685.5 crore from India alone (with domestic gross at ₹778-808.89 crore) and another ₹218-225 crore overseas.

How did it stack up against rivals?

While Dhurandhar dominated screens everywhere, other recent releases like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 (₹11.9 crore in two weeks) and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (₹10.12 crore in two days) couldn't come close to its numbers.

If you're into high-stakes thrillers with a star-packed cast—and want to see what all the buzz is about—this one's probably worth your time.