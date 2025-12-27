'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹1,000cr mark in just 22 days
Aditya Dhar's latest spy thriller, Dhurandhar, is making serious waves.
Featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun, the film dropped on December 5 and has quickly become a box office sensation.
In numbers:
Dhurandhar has pulled in a massive ₹1,003-1,020 crore worldwide in just 22 days—making it the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 so far and one of the biggest Hindi films ever.
It earned about ₹648.5-685.5 crore from India alone (with domestic gross at ₹778-808.89 crore) and another ₹218-225 crore overseas.
How did it stack up against rivals?
While Dhurandhar dominated screens everywhere, other recent releases like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 (₹11.9 crore in two weeks) and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (₹10.12 crore in two days) couldn't come close to its numbers.
If you're into high-stakes thrillers with a star-packed cast—and want to see what all the buzz is about—this one's probably worth your time.