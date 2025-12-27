Next Article
Sohini Sarkar-Ritwick Chakraborty's 'Ranna Baati' is coming to OTT
Entertainment
The hit Bengali family drama Ranna Baati, starring Sohini Sarkar and Ritwick Chakraborty, is about to drop on OTT.
The film, which released in 2025 and earned praise for its story and performances, will now be just a click away for everyone.
Why it matters for Bengali cinema fans
With a cast that also includes Anirban Chakrabarti and Solanki Roy, Ranna Baati made waves in Bengali cinema this year alongside titles like Aamar Boss and Ganoshotru.
Its upcoming digital release means more people—no matter where they are—can catch this standout film from 2025.