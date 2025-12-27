Sohini Sarkar-Ritwick Chakraborty's 'Ranna Baati' is coming to OTT Entertainment Dec 27, 2025

The hit Bengali family drama Ranna Baati, starring Sohini Sarkar and Ritwick Chakraborty, is about to drop on OTT.

The film, which released in 2025 and earned praise for its story and performances, will now be just a click away for everyone.