'Dhurandhar' deserves to be India's biggest film: Adivi Sesh
At the teaser launch of his new movie Dacoit, Telugu actor Adivi Sesh called Indian film Dhurandhar "an extraordinary film" and said it "deserves to be India's biggest film at the moment."
Sesh, who explored similar themes in his 2022 movie Major, praised Dhurandhar's take on real events.
What's special about 'Dhurandhar?'
Dhurandhar tells the story of an Indian spy going undercover in Karachi to expose ISI handlers linked with the underworld.
Sesh praised its word-of-mouth buzz, nuanced characters, international-level visuals and music, plus strong performances from Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna (as Dakait), R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi.
Box office battles ahead
Sesh reflected on past box office face-offs—like Major competing with Vikram and Samrat Prithviraj—and shared his confidence: "There might be many big fish in the sea, but we are the goldfish."
His next film Dacoit drops March 19, alongside Dhurandhar 2 and Yash's Toxic during a packed festival season.