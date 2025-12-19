'Dhurandhar' deserves to be India's biggest film: Adivi Sesh Entertainment Dec 19, 2025

At the teaser launch of his new movie Dacoit, Telugu actor Adivi Sesh called Indian film Dhurandhar "an extraordinary film" and said it "deserves to be India's biggest film at the moment."

Sesh, who explored similar themes in his 2022 movie Major, praised Dhurandhar's take on real events.