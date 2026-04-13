'Dhurandhar' franchise 1st Indian series to cross ₹3,000cr worldwide Entertainment Apr 13, 2026

The Dhurandhar movies just made Bollywood history by becoming the first Indian film series to cross ₹3,000 crore at the global box office.

Kicking off with Dhurandhar (2025) starring Ranveer Singh and followed by Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (directed by Aditya Dhar), the franchise pulled in massive numbers: ₹1,307.35 crore for the first film and another ₹1,712.98 crore for the sequel as of April 13.