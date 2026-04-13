'Dhurandhar' franchise 1st Indian series to cross ₹3,000cr worldwide
Entertainment
The Dhurandhar movies just made Bollywood history by becoming the first Indian film series to cross ₹3,000 crore at the global box office.
Kicking off with Dhurandhar (2025) starring Ranveer Singh and followed by Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (directed by Aditya Dhar), the franchise pulled in massive numbers: ₹1,307.35 crore for the first film and another ₹1,712.98 crore for the sequel as of April 13.
'Dhurandhar 2' sole Hindi ₹1,000cr ex-China/Gulf
Dhurandhar 2 didn't just break records; it became the only Hindi movie to hit over ₹1,000 crore in net collections without counting on China or Gulf markets—something even hits like Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 benefited from.
This sets a new bar for Bollywood worldwide and shows Indian films can go big globally on their own terms.