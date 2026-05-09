'Dhurandhar' franchise crosses over 3000cr worldwide with 2 films

Rampal, Dhar seek calm after 'Dhurandhar'

Arjun Rampal (the villain in the series) summed up their feelings: "I'm still pinching myself; I think for the whole team it has been phenomenal. Way, way, way beyond anybody's wildest dreams or imagination. It just throws you into a sense of gratitude."

Director Aditya Dhar has been visiting temples because he loves spending time there; Cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha even joined a monastery.

Rampal himself took some quiet time out with family in Goa; everyone's just trying to keep it real after such massive success.