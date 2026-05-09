'Dhurandhar' franchise crosses over 3000cr worldwide with 2 films
Aditya Dhar's two-part spy thriller, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, just made history at the box office; together, they've pulled in over ₹3,000 crore worldwide.
The films, released five and nearly two months ago, feature a star lineup with Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt.
This franchise is now officially one of Indian cinema's biggest hits.
Rampal, Dhar seek calm after 'Dhurandhar'
Arjun Rampal (the villain in the series) summed up their feelings: "I'm still pinching myself; I think for the whole team it has been phenomenal. Way, way, way beyond anybody's wildest dreams or imagination. It just throws you into a sense of gratitude."
Director Aditya Dhar has been visiting temples because he loves spending time there; Cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha even joined a monastery.
Rampal himself took some quiet time out with family in Goa; everyone's just trying to keep it real after such massive success.