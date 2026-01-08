'Dhurandhar' nears ₹1,300cr mark; here's day 34 box office report

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, an action-packed thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, is making waves at the box office. It's already pulled in over ₹1,254 crore worldwide as of January 7, 2026—making it the top-grossing Hindi film ever and fourth among all Indian films. The cast also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.

In numbers: Dhurandhar has now out-earned blockbusters like RRR (₹1,230 crore), KGF: Chapter 2, and Jawan. Only Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Pushpa 2: The Rule are ahead in total Indian box office history.

Even in its fifth week, weekday collections are holding strong above ₹4 crore with solid theater occupancy—especially during evening shows.

What's next? This is just the beginning—Dhurandhar kicks off a new franchise! Part 2 is already set for release on March 19, 2026.

With its gripping story and standout performances getting plenty of love from audiences worldwide, this series looks set to stick around.