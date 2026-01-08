'Dhurandhar' nears ₹1,300cr mark; here's day 34 box office report
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, an action-packed thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, is making waves at the box office.
It's already pulled in over ₹1,254 crore worldwide as of January 7, 2026—making it the top-grossing Hindi film ever and fourth among all Indian films.
The cast also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.
In numbers:
Dhurandhar has now out-earned blockbusters like RRR (₹1,230 crore), KGF: Chapter 2, and Jawan. Only Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Pushpa 2: The Rule are ahead in total Indian box office history.
Even in its fifth week, weekday collections are holding strong above ₹4 crore with solid theater occupancy—especially during evening shows.
What's next?
This is just the beginning—Dhurandhar kicks off a new franchise! Part 2 is already set for release on March 19, 2026.
With its gripping story and standout performances getting plenty of love from audiences worldwide, this series looks set to stick around.
Should you watch it?
If you're into high-energy action thrillers with a star-studded cast and big-screen buzz (plus some serious bragging rights for catching it early), Dhurandhar should be on your watchlist!