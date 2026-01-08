Next Article
'Let's choose kindness': Sonu Sood urges vaccination of stray dogs
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is speaking up about India's stray dog and rabies problem.
He's urging everyone to vaccinate and sterilize stray dogs—affectionately calling them "Indy"—and says it's time to choose kindness and solutions.
Why now?
Rabies-related concerns have sparked court cases about how to keep people safe while caring for animals.
Sood's message, shared on January 7, echoes the Supreme Court's recent push for vaccination and sterilization as the way forward.
Sood's track record
Sonu Sood isn't new to helping out—he made headlines during COVID-19 by supporting stranded workers and running health projects for those in need.
Now, he's using his voice to champion street animal welfare too, hoping more people get involved in responsible care.