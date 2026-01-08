Next Article
'The Wire' actor James Ransone dies at 46
Entertainment
James Ransone, who played Ziggy Sobotka in HBO's The Wire, died by suicide on December 19 in Los Angeles. Authorities confirmed there was no foul play.
He leaves behind his wife Jamie McPhee and their two kids, Jack and Violet.
Honoring his life and legacy
McPhee shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, thanking Ransone "for giving me the greatest gifts — you, Jack and Violet."
He was remembered as a devoted dad and beloved friend in tributes and on the GoFundMe page. A GoFundMe has been set up to support his family.
Born in Baltimore, Ransone also starred in It: Chapter Two, Sinister, The Black Phone, Generation Kill, and Bosch—earning respect for both his talent and kindness on set.