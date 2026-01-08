Rob Reiner's son, Nick, charged with parents' murder

What's happening in the case

Police arrested Nick outside a gas station convenience store in South L.A. just hours after discovering his parents' bodies.

He's been in custody without bail since his first court appearance on December 17, where he wore a suicide-prevention smock and shackles.

His arraignment has been delayed twice—first after his original lawyer stepped down due to circumstances beyond our control, but more importantly, circumstances beyond Nick's control—so now public defender Kimberly Green is representing him.

If convicted, Nick could face life in prison or possibly the death penalty, but prosecutors haven't decided yet.

His siblings Jake and Romy called their parents their "best friends" in a statement but didn't mention Nick; neither attended the latest hearing.

The case is drawing a lot of attention because of the family's Hollywood ties.