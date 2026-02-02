'Dhurandhar' on Netflix: India's highest-grossing film now streaming

Why you should watch 'Dhurandhar'

Dhurandhar has become India's highest-grossing Hindi film ever and is among the highest worldwide grosses for an Indian movie, raking in over ₹1,300 crore globally.

It's also the first Hindi film to cross ₹1,000 crore in India alone and pulled in an impressive 3.6 crore footfalls at the box office—even after landing on Netflix.

Daily collections in its ninth week have actually jumped to ₹40-50 lakh from a previous single-day figure of around ₹25 lakh.