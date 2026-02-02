'Dhurandhar' on Netflix: India's highest-grossing film now streaming
Dhurandhar is a Bollywood action thriller inspired by real-life events like the 1999 IC-814 hijacking and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, it features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal.
The film hit theaters on December 5 and recently dropped on Netflix.
Why you should watch 'Dhurandhar'
Dhurandhar has become India's highest-grossing Hindi film ever and is among the highest worldwide grosses for an Indian movie, raking in over ₹1,300 crore globally.
It's also the first Hindi film to cross ₹1,000 crore in India alone and pulled in an impressive 3.6 crore footfalls at the box office—even after landing on Netflix.
Daily collections in its ninth week have actually jumped to ₹40-50 lakh from a previous single-day figure of around ₹25 lakh.
Stream 'Dhurandhar' on Netflix
If you're into high-stakes thrillers based on true events—and want to see what all the buzz is about—Dhurandhar is worth a look.
With its star cast and record-breaking run (plus a sequel coming March 2026), it's definitely making waves both in theaters and online.