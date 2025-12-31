'Dhurandhar' star Sara Arjun reflects on her successful 2025

Arjun described 2025 as "a beautiful year, a year of blessings and growth." She said, "This year, I connected with some amazing souls, and I feel like I've truly gained meaningful relationships and wonderful people in my life." The actor emphasized her focus on daily growth instead of setting yearly expectations. "I try to take life as a whole and welcome whatever comes my way," she said.

Daily evolution

Arjun's approach to personal and professional growth

Arjun further elaborated on her philosophy of personal growth, saying, "What I focus on instead is growing a little every day, becoming a better actress, a better human, day by day." She added that she doesn't have specific goals for 2026 because she doesn't view life in terms of years. "I just hope to keep evolving, learning, and growing with each passing day," she said. She will be seen in Dhurandhar 2 in 2026.