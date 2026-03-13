'Dhurandhar' sequel's 1st look to be attached to 'Border 2'
Entertainment
Big news for movie fans: the first look at Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to debut alongside Border 2 in theaters.
This sequel, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, whose teaser has been certified "A" for mature content, brings back director Aditya Dhar and promises more of the intense storytelling that made the original a hit.
Sequel will continue the story of the original film
Hitting screens on March 19, 2026, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues the spy's story and is expected to follow his next operation.
R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal return after the first film's massive ₹879.75 crore box office run, so expectations are sky-high for this next chapter.