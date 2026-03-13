'Dhurandhar' sequel's 1st look to be attached to 'Border 2' Entertainment Mar 13, 2026

Big news for movie fans: the first look at Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to debut alongside Border 2 in theaters.

This sequel, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, whose teaser has been certified "A" for mature content, brings back director Aditya Dhar and promises more of the intense storytelling that made the original a hit.