'Dhurandhar' sets new Netflix record; sequel's release date announced Entertainment Mar 05, 2026

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar just set a new Netflix record, clocking 22 million views since its January 30 release.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is still trending in Netflix India's top 10 and even made it to ninth place globally among non-English films for the week of February 23-March 1.