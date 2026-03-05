'Dhurandhar' sets new Netflix record; sequel's release date announced
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar just set a new Netflix record, clocking 22 million views since its January 30 release.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is still trending in Netflix India's top 10 and even made it to ninth place globally among non-English films for the week of February 23-March 1.
'Dhurandhar' is India's highest-grossing Hindi film ever
The buzz isn't slowing down—Dhurandhar's sequel drops March 19, and fans are hyped.
The original film, featuring stars like Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt, was made on a massive budget and has already pulled in ₹1,305 crore worldwide.
It's now India's highest-grossing Hindi film ever—and the most successful A-rated Indian movie too.