'Dhurandhar' smashes records as biggest Hindi film ever

Dhurandhar, a spy action thriller rooted in historical events directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, has made box office history. With a cast that also includes Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna, the film dives into complex political conspiracies and high-stakes intelligence operations.

In numbers: The film has earned an incredible ₹1,254 crore worldwide—making it the highest-grossing Hindi movie ever and surpassing hits like Pushpa 2: The Rule, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Jawan, and Pathaan.

It crossed ₹1,000 crore globally in December and is now the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film overall.

In India alone (Hindi version), it's pulled in ₹831.40 crore. Internationally? Nearly $32 million total with $20 million just from North America.

Still packing theaters Even after five weeks on screens, Dhurandhar is drawing crowds with its gripping story and massive action scenes—Hindi shows were still at about 10% occupancy on day 34.

The buzz hasn't slowed down both in India and overseas.