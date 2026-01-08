Next Article
Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' hits theaters January 9
Entertainment
Prabhas is back with The Raja Saab, a fantasy horror rom-com directed by Maruthi, dropping in theaters on January 9.
After cutting a violent scene, the film got a U/A rating and will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Where can you watch it?
It's a theater-only release for now—no OTT or digital details yet.
Paid premiere shows are happening in Andhra Pradesh with tickets going up to ₹1,000 before the official launch.
Cast & fun facts
Alongside Prabhas are Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt and more. The story follows a young heir uncovering secrets in his family haveli.
Plus, Prabhas personally added the viral song "Nache Nache," calling it one of his favorites.