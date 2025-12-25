'Dhurandhar' sparks debate but dominates box office
Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, is getting a lot of attention for its take on terrorist Rahman Dakait.
Naveen Kaushik, who plays Donga, says the role was meant to show the real challenges faced by Hamza (Singh), making the villain more than just a stereotype.
Even with the controversy, Dhurandhar has pulled in over ₹900 crore worldwide and is closing in on ₹1,000 crore.
Why everyone's talking about it
The film stands out for its layered characters and gripping story inspired by true events—following an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan's Lyari gangs in the early 2000s.
With big names like Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal joining Singh, Dhurandhar isn't just a box office hit—it's also got people buzzing about how Bollywood handles complex villains.