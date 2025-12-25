'Dhurandhar' sparks debate but dominates box office Entertainment Dec 25, 2025

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, is getting a lot of attention for its take on terrorist Rahman Dakait.

Naveen Kaushik, who plays Donga, says the role was meant to show the real challenges faced by Hamza (Singh), making the villain more than just a stereotype.

Even with the controversy, Dhurandhar has pulled in over ₹900 crore worldwide and is closing in on ₹1,000 crore.