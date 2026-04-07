'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' cast's luxury watches turn heads off screen
Entertainment
The cast of Dhurandhar: The Revenge isn't just grabbing attention on screen: their luxury watches are turning heads off-screen too.
Specific actors have picked a timepiece that fits their vibe, making these accessories part of their signature style.
Dutt Rampal Pandor Singh watch picks
Sanjay Dutt (Aslam) rocks a bold Hublot Big Bang Meca-10, matching his intense character.
Arjun Rampal (Major Iqbal) keeps it classic with a Rolex Datejust.
Danish Pandor (Uzair Baloch) goes local and stylish with the Rotoris Astonia Dusk Rose, showing love for Indian brands.
And true to form, Ranveer Singh (Hamza Ali Mazari) brings his trademark energy with colorful, eye-catching watches.