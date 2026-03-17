'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' gets a certificate, runtime revealed Entertainment Mar 17, 2026

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the much-awaited sequel starring Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi (aka Hamza Ali Mazari), is all set for release.

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, this spy action thriller picks up right where the first film left off: Hamza now controls Karachi's Lyari underworld and is on a mission to dismantle terror networks after avenging the 26/11 attacks.

The movie has received an A certificate from the CBFC and runs for nearly 3 hours and 50 minutes, making it even longer than its predecessor.