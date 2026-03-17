'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' gets a certificate, runtime revealed
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the much-awaited sequel starring Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi (aka Hamza Ali Mazari), is all set for release.
Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, this spy action thriller picks up right where the first film left off: Hamza now controls Karachi's Lyari underworld and is on a mission to dismantle terror networks after avenging the 26/11 attacks.
The movie has received an A certificate from the CBFC and runs for nearly 3 hours and 50 minutes, making it even longer than its predecessor.
When and in which languages will it release?
Paid previews start March 18, with a worldwide theatrical release on March 19.
The film will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Who else stars in the film apart from Singh?
Alongside Ranveer Singh, look out for Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali, and more familiar faces rounding out this big ensemble.