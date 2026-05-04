'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' overtakes 'Baahubali 2,' earns ₹1,788.35 cr

'Dhurandhar' faces new international competition

By its sixth weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected ₹1,138.54 crore in India and another ₹425.75 crore from overseas fans.

Still, Aamir Khan's Dangal holds onto the all-time top spot with a whopping ₹2,070 crore globally, thanks to its huge run in China and Japan.

As Dhurandhar approaches its 50th day in theaters, it'll have to hold strong against fresh international releases like The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Patriot.

Plus, it stars big names like Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, so there's plenty of star power keeping crowds interested!