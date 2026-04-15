'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' praised by Barjatya as perfect after 'Sholay'

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' ₹1700cr political sequel

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is smashing it at the box office: over ₹1,700 crore worldwide and ₹1,000 crore in India alone. The first part followed Hamza infiltrating a terror network; now, the sequel dives into his rise through Pakistan's political scene.

Even though it's not your typical family film, Barjatya believes its heart and message will really connect with younger viewers.