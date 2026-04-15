'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' praised by Barjatya as perfect after 'Sholay'
Entertainment
Legendary filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya just called Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge the "I think Dhurandhar is a perfect picture after Sholay." He's especially impressed by its strong characters and the message of trust and unity.
The movie, which hit theaters on March 19, stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy navigating life undercover in Pakistan.
'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' ₹1700cr political sequel
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is smashing it at the box office: over ₹1,700 crore worldwide and ₹1,000 crore in India alone. The first part followed Hamza infiltrating a terror network; now, the sequel dives into his rise through Pakistan's political scene.
Even though it's not your typical family film, Barjatya believes its heart and message will really connect with younger viewers.