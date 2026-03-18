'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' runtime break-up revealed

The much-awaited film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge , is set to hit theaters soon. As part of the final preparations, cinemas worldwide are currently loading the content for the movie. In an exciting update, Bollywood Hungama has revealed the runtimes of both halves of this action-packed thriller. The first half reportedly runs for one hour and 47 minutes, while the second half crosses the two-hour mark at two hours and two minutes.

Sequel's duration How does it compare to original 'Dhurandhar'? The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has a total runtime of 229.06 minutes (three hours, 49 minutes, and six seconds). This is about 15 minutes longer than the first movie, Dhurandhar (2025), which had a total runtime of 214.01 minutes (three hours, 34 minutes, and one second). Despite the increased length, expectations are high for this sequel to be as engaging as its predecessor, if not more.

Release details Release date, languages, previews Dhurandhar: The Revenge will have its paid previews starting on Wednesday, March 18, followed by a worldwide theatrical release on Thursday, March 19. The film will be released in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. It is penned and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

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