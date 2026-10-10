'Dhurandhar' eyes Grammy glory with 'Aari Aari,' 'Phir Se'

Sachdev is credited under Best Compilation Soundtrack (Visual Media), which honors The Revenge's soundtrack as a whole.

Phir Se is listed under Best Song Written for Visual Media, while Jaan Se and Kanhaiyya are in the Best Global Music Performance category.

Jaiye Sajana is in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Destiny - Mann Atkeya in Best Rap Performance, Vaari Jaavan in Best Dance/Electronic Recording, and Hum Pyaar Karne in Best Remixed Recording.

Aari Aari is in Best Asian Pop Music Performance.