'Dhurandhar' eyes Grammy glory with 'Aari Aari,' 'Phir Se'
What's the story
Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has entered the Grammy Awards conversation with a campaign by T-Series and B62 Studios. The focus is on composer Shashwat Sachdev's work in the film, particularly songs like Aari Aari, Phir Se, and Jaiye Sajana. The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 7, 2027 (local time). The official nominations will be announced on November 16.
Submission details
'Dhurandhar' songs enter multiple categories
Sachdev is credited under Best Compilation Soundtrack (Visual Media), which honors The Revenge's soundtrack as a whole.
Phir Se is listed under Best Song Written for Visual Media, while Jaan Se and Kanhaiyya are in the Best Global Music Performance category.
Jaiye Sajana is in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Destiny - Mann Atkeya in Best Rap Performance, Vaari Jaavan in Best Dance/Electronic Recording, and Hum Pyaar Karne in Best Remixed Recording.
Aari Aari is in Best Asian Pop Music Performance.
Director's focus
Aditya Dhar recently spotted at National Film Awards
The film's director Aditya Dhar also made headlines recently, attending the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat, with his wife Yami Gautam Dhar.
Gautam Dhar won Best Actress for her performance in Article 370, which was produced by Dhar.
Meanwhile, fans can soon catch The Revenge on TV. It is set to premiere on Star Gold on October 18 at 7:00pm.
The film also features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal.