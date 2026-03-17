'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' trailer out! Ranveer plays double role

Expect a mix of loss, revenge, and strong patriotic vibes as both of Ranveer 's characters fight for justice after personal tragedy. There's a standout line, Pakistan ka mustakbil ab Hindustan tay karega, that really drives home the film's message about unity and national pride. this one looks set to pack some serious emotion.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali's film teaser to come with 'Dhurandhar 2'

Imtiaz Ali also announced that his new film Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah, will have its teaser screened in cinemas later this week.

Set during Partition and exploring themes of love and separation, it's already getting buzz after its online teaser release.

He also hinted that it might screen with Dhurandhar 2.