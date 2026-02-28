'Dhurandhar' vs 'Toxic': How box office looks for both films

March is packed with new films—sci-fi flick "Hoppers" and romance "Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya" drop on March 6, followed by the courtroom drama "Kissa Court Kachahari Ka" on March 13. On March 19, Tamil film "Youth" and Malayalam sequel "Aadu 3" join the lineup, with Pawan Kalyan's Telugu film "Ustaad Bhagat Singh" rounding things off on March 26.

Box office predictions for the 2 films

Industry buzz says both "Dhurandhar" (with stars like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan) and the star-studded gangster drama "Toxic" (featuring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi) could pull in a combined audience of around 10 crore.

Looks like March is going to be huge at the movies!