'Dhurandhar' vs 'Toxic': How box office looks for both films
Get ready for a major movie clash this March! Ranveer Singh's action-packed sequel "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" and Yash's much-awaited comeback "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups" both hit theaters on March 19.
With Aditya Dhar and Geetu Mohandas directing, fans are excited to see Yash back after his KGF run.
Other films releasing in March
March is packed with new films—sci-fi flick "Hoppers" and romance "Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya" drop on March 6, followed by the courtroom drama "Kissa Court Kachahari Ka" on March 13.
On March 19, Tamil film "Youth" and Malayalam sequel "Aadu 3" join the lineup, with Pawan Kalyan's Telugu film "Ustaad Bhagat Singh" rounding things off on March 26.
Box office predictions for the 2 films
Industry buzz says both "Dhurandhar" (with stars like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan) and the star-studded gangster drama "Toxic" (featuring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi) could pull in a combined audience of around 10 crore.
Looks like March is going to be huge at the movies!